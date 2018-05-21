Kendrick Lamar Stops Show for White Fan No Saying the N-Word Onstage!!!

Kendrick Lamar Stops Show When White Fan Raps N-Word Onstage

Kendrick Lamar shut down his concert after a white fan he invited onstage decided it was cool for her to repeatedly rap the n-word. It was not.

K. dot was performing Sunday night at Hangout Festival in Alabama when he pulled the young woman named Delaney from the crowd to rap "M.A.A.D City."

This bitch really just said the N word on stage with Kendrick LAMAR! WHAT THE FUCK BITCH! YOU JUST BURIED YOUR GRAVE!!!! @kendricklamar @hangoutfest pic.twitter.com/OJLnIisHyN — lil pushover (@madstervape) May 21, 2018

Delany promised she knew all the words, n-word included ... and after dropping it 3 times ... Kendrick had to stop everything. She was clueless at first, responding, "Am I not cool enough for you?"

The crowd started booing and Kendrick was shocked, and told her she needed to bleep one word. Delaney was apologetic, and the show continued. Kendrick was forgiving, but the crowd was not.