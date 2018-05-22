Kim Kardashian Lets Nip Slip

Kim Kardashian Lets Nip Slip in Nude Pic for Fragrance Line

Kim Kardashian's baring it all for her new fragrance line ... but it looks like she missed a spot this time while strategically covering her lady bits.

Kim posted another very risque pic Tuesday to promote her perfume -- KKW BODY -- and got creative with a new close-up angle from the front. Only issue is ... a little nip can be seen, which might not fly with Instagram's no-nudity policy.

So, enjoy it while you can.

As you may recall ... these nude shots have been part of the marketing campaign for her fragrance from the jump -- the last one featured even more vagina.

Anyway, Kim says the perfume is fully restocked ... so get it while it's hot.