Bob Barker Actual Retail Price Of My Recycling Bin is ...

Bob Barker Keeps Busy in Retirement, Doing His Own Chores

'Cause Bob Barker never REALLY retired, right?

Almost 11 years after hanging up his 'Price is Right' mic, Bob's still keeping busy and looking spry. He was dutifully bringing in his recycling bin Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles. Takes an especially down to Earth kinda guy to do his own chores ... at the ripe young age of 94!

Sure ... he could be playing Hi-Lo, 3 Strikes, Switcheroo or Plinko in a roomful of screaming 20-somethings -- but then who'd take out the trash? Do you, Bob!

Oh, and don't forget to spay and neuter your pets.