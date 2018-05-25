Ex 'Idol' Contestant Chikezie Eze Files for Divorce

Former "American Idol" contestant Chikezie Eze is headed for splittsville ... he's filed for divorce.

Chikezie filed docs Friday to end things with Linda Iruke. He cited irreconcilable differences. They got married on July 10, 2010 and were a month shy of 7 years of marriage. He lists June 2017 as the separation date. They have 2 kids.

The marriage has been rocky, to say the least. TMZ broke the story ... Linda claimed Chikezie had a history of beating her and got a restraining order to keep him away from her and their kids.

As we reported ... Linda claimed she was forced to move to a domestic violence safe house in August of 2017 "because of all the abuse." She claimed Chikenzie -- who finished 10th in season 7 -- once threatened, "Don't make me turn this car around and beat your ass."

Linda said she believed he was capable of carrying out his threats.