Harvey Weinstein Surrenders To NYPD ... To Be Charged With Sex Crime

Breaking News

Harvey Weinstein just turned himself into the NYPD and walked out in cuffs on he way to court ... where he will be charged with a sex crime.

Weinstein arrived to the NYPD's 1st Precinct Friday morning accompanied by several of his attorneys.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ at least one woman is the alleged victim -- Lucia Evans. She claims Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004.

Evans is just one of dozens of women who have come forward with allegations against the disgraced movie mogul but the first to reach charges.

The U.S. Attorney in NYC is also investigating Weinstein but so far they have not filed charges.

TMZ broke the story -- Weinstein was eating at Taverna Tony restaurant in Malibu Wednesday -- the first time he's been in California since he began his stint in rehab in Arizona.