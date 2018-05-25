Lady Gaga Redder Than An Erupting Volcano

Lady Gaga Steps out in Red Dress

Lady Gaga stepped out in NYC last night in a not-so-subtle red number that gave us flashes of Kilauea.

The singer rocked a pair of retro shades, draped herself in diamonds and donned silk gloves as she made her way into an event. Gaga's red ruffle dress was designed by Christian Siriano.

The 32-year-old later took the stage at Rose Bar at the Gramercy Park Hotel to belt out a few tunes. No word as to whether or not fiance Christian Carino was in attendance.

Gaga's film "A Star Is Born" -- with Bradley Cooper -- is set to release in October ... she's been keeping a fairly low profile in recent weeks.

Given the film's release and an expected massive press tour it's unlikely Gaga -- just like Kilauea -- has no signs of slowing down.