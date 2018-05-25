Nicki Minaj 'Yes' ... I'm Dating Eminem

Nicki Minaj Says She's Dating Eminem in Instagram Post

Nicki Minaj just sent the internet into a frenzy, confirming she and Eminem are a couple.

Minaj has been on a social media tear lately, promoting new music and her upcoming album. She posted a clip on Instagram Thursday rapping along to her verse on YG's "Big Bank." One fan commented on the video asking Minaj, "You dating Eminem???" ... Nicki replied with a simple, "yes."

It's possible Minaj is just kidding, she mentions Em in the song, saying "Told 'em I met Slim Shady, bag the Em.Once he go black, he'll be back again."

Nicki and Eminem have teamed up before ... both appearing on her track "Roman's Revenge" in 2010.

Minaj dated Nas for several months before splitting back in December, she famously dated Meek Mill prior to that.





