Reggie Bush to President Trump: Stay in Your Lane

EXCLUSIVE

Reggie Bush says President Trump has no idea what in the hell he's talking about by suggesting players who don't stand for the National Anthem should be booted from the country.

We got the former NFL star leaving TAO Thursday night in Hollywood and wanted to get his take on Trump supporting the new NFL policy on the national anthem. Remember, Trump told "FOX & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade, "You have to stand proudly for the national anthem or you shouldn't be playing. You shouldn't be there ... maybe you shouldn't be in the country."

Watch ... Bush says it's a huge deal because it's a clear violation of the First Amendment and rips 45 for not having a clear grasp of many issues. Case in point -- free speech.

What's more ... Bush says Trump's got bigger fish to fry and tells him, "Stay in your lane."