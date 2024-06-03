Lance Armstrong Competes In Grueling Race, Wins Age Group!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Lance Armstrong retired from cycling more than a decade ago, but the 7x Tour de France champ is still competing, and winning, emerging victorious in his age group in a grueling race in New York City over the weekend!

52-year-old Armstrong competed in HYROX NYC -- a global fitness competition that blends a bunch of different (and really hard) movements/exercises -- including running, rows, burpees, sandbag lunges, sled pulls, and much more.

And, in the near 90-degree NYC heat ... borderline torture! 😄

Lance finished the competition in 1:12:05 ... nearly 4 1/2 minutes in front of the next guy in his age group.

We even got some video of Lance from fellow competitor, Mark D. LoBiondo, from Ironbound Performance gym in Jersey City.

Age groups aside, Armstrong finished in 94th place out of 892 competitors in the men's open division.

With the impressive performance, LA also qualified for the HYROX World Championships -- where the top athletes from events around the world come together to compete.