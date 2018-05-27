George H.W. Bush Hospitalized Again Now for Low Blood Pressure & Fatigue

George H.W. Bush Hospitalized For Low Blood Pressure and Fatigue

Breaking News

George H.W. Bush is in the hospital again ... just one month after he was there following his wife's death.

Bush Sr.'s spokesperson said Sunday the former president had been hospitalized at South Maine Health Care in Biddeford after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. The rep said he'd likely remain there for a few days for observation ... adding 41 was awake, alert and not in any discomfort.

As we reported ... H.W. was bedridden one day after Barbara Bush's funeral when he contracted an infection that spread to his blood. He's been battling illnesses much more frequently as of late, including vascular parkinsonism, which mimics Parkinson's.

Bush was in Maine this weekend grabbing breakfast with vets at the American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport. He's got a summer home in Maine, and had just recently arrived.

Get well soon, sir.