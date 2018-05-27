Julio Jones Turn Off the Panic Alarm I'm a Falcon Forever!!

Julio Jones Agrees with Arthur Blank He's a Falcon Forever

EXCLUSIVE

Julio Jones ain't going NOWHERE and you can take that to the bank, because the NFL star said it himself ... he's a Falcon forever!!

We got Julio leaving Delilah in WeHo Thursday night and had to ask him what he thought about what Falcons owner Arthur Blank said earlier this week during the NFL owners meetings. ICYMI ... Blank said Julio will be a Falcon forever when asked to address Julio's commitment to the team after he scrubbed Falcons pics from his Instagram account and then skipping organized team activities.

The snub pitched Falcons fans into crisis mode ... but the entire city of Atlanta can rest easy now because Julio just put the issue to rest by telling our guy he will, in fact, be a Falcon forever.

We also ask Julio about the NFL's new controversial national anthem rule. He plays coy at first ... but then punts the question altogether.