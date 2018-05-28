Eminem Teases Crowd with Nicki Minaj Relationship Jokes

Eminem and Nicki Minaj aren't dating ... but they're certainly having fun with the idea.
The rapper was headlining the Boston Calling festival Sunday night when he addressed the rumors -- in jest -- asking the crowd for their approval of the hip hop stars being a power couple ... and it's hilarious.
Nicki almost immediately responded to Em's playful display of desired affection on Twitter, saying ... "LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like me. Love him so much. Em we need you on the #Queen album. That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse.”
So yeah ... this is getting a little out of hand.
As we reported, Nicki fueled the dating rumors when she replied "yes" to a fan's comment asking if she and Slim Shady were dating ... but then sources close to Minaj told us she was only joking.
Either way, maybe this will lead to the 2 making more music together ... there's still a couple months before Nicki's new album comes out.