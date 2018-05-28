Hero 'Spiderman' Amazing Rescue of Child Leads to French Citizenship

Hero 'Spiderman' Granted French Citizenship After Amazing Child Rescue

The 22-year-old undocumented immigrant who risked his life to save a young child in Paris is not only a national hero ... he's about to become an official French citizen.

Mamoudou Gassama became a worldwide sensation this weekend after climbing 4 stories in seconds to rescue a 4-year-old boy who was hanging on to a balcony railing for dear life. The video's incredible.

Gassama's heroics saved the child, and now the Malian migrant's been cast into the national spotlight after a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron ... in which he was presented with a certificate and a gold medal for performing an act of courage and dedication.

Mamoudou will also be granted citizenship and has been offered a job with the Paris fire brigade.

According to reports, the young hero was in the area to watch a football match when he noticed the commotion and sprung into action. He said ... "I like children, I would have hated to see him getting hurt in front of me. I ran and I looked for solutions to save him and thank God I scaled the front of the building to the balcony."

The boy's father was reportedly detained for alleged neglect, and the child has been placed in special care.