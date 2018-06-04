The Jonas Brothers Burnin' Up Cameras In Sydney

The Jonas Brothers Reunite For Filming In Sydney

The Jonas Brothers called it quits in 2013, but over the weekend in Australia the trio looked one step closer to a reunion as they were caught filming something.

Naturally, the pictures are leading folks to think Kevin, Joe and Nick are one step closer to dropping some new music or hitting the road again, and there are other signs pointing in that direction. For example, earlier this year they rebooted their Instagram handle.

But, before any Jonas fans get too excited, there's also this to consider ... the filming took place in Sydney where the Australian version of "The Voice" tapes and Joe's a judge on the show, so it's also possible he wrangled in his brothers to help him out there.

Might be too early to call it a comeback.