Philadelphia Eagles White House Visit Is Off, Trump Suggests He Pulled the Plug

Donald Trump has announced the plans for the Philadelphia Eagles to visit the White House to celebrate the Super Bowl victory is officially OFF ... and POTUS is making it seem like it was his decision.

Instead, Trump says he will still have the United States Marine Band and the United Army Chorus playing the national anthem at 1600 Pennsylvania ... while he stands proudly and watches.

The team was scheduled to visit on Tuesday ... without several key members from the team who opted out as a way to protest Trump's stance on the national anthem.

But, Trump says the "smaller delegation" of players who accepted the invite are no longer coming because "the fans deserve better."

"The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow."

"They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our country."

"The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fan planning to attend the event deserve better."

"These fans are still invited to the White House to be part of a different type of ceremony-one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

"I will be there at 3:00 p.m. with the United States Marine Band and the United Army Chorus to celebrate America."