Oprah's Former Personal Chef Calls on LGBT Bakers to Unite!!! After Supreme Court Vote

Celebrity Chef Art Smith Rallies LGBT Bakers After Supreme Court Decision

Ex-"Top Chef Masters" star Art Smith ﻿is imploring all Americans to avoid cake made with hate ... and he's also rallying all LGBT bakers to help the cause.

Art, who's been the personal chef of both Oprah and former Florida governor Jeb Bush, tells us his community should NOT be discouraged by the Supreme Court's decision to side with the Colorado baker who refused to make a gay couple's wedding cake.

He's adamant the SCOTUS decision shouldn't be interpreted as bakers getting the green light to refuse service to gay couples. Far from it. Art -- who btw is throwing out the first pitch for Cubs Pride Day on Sunday -- has an idea about how to fight back.