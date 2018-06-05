Miss BumBum Contestants Prepped for World Cup of Butts

Miss BumBum We're Balling Out for World Cup ... Of Brazilian Butts!!!

Brazil's toughest competitors are showing just how seriously they take the beautiful game -- and we're not referring to Pelé or Ronaldinho.

Miss BumBum's 27 contestants for 2018 did what Brazilians do -- pose with soccer balls -- for a photo shoot to promote the annual pageant ... as well as the upcoming World Cup. Brazil's a 2-seed, if you're as interested as these ladies clearly are.

This year's competition -- BumBum, not the World Cup -- includes 2 transgender entrants for the first time in the legendary pageant's long and storied 8-year history.

Game on!