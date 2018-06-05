Miss BumBum Contestants Prepped for World Cup of Butts

Brazil's toughest competitors are showing just how seriously they take the beautiful game -- and we're not referring to Pelé or Ronaldinho.
Miss BumBum's 27 contestants for 2018 did what Brazilians do -- pose with soccer balls -- for a photo shoot to promote the annual pageant ... as well as the upcoming World Cup. Brazil's a 2-seed, if you're as interested as these ladies clearly are.
This year's competition -- BumBum, not the World Cup -- includes 2 transgender entrants for the first time in the legendary pageant's long and storied 8-year history.
Game on!