Kate Upton Scores Cover and No. 1 Spot on Maxim Hot 100

Kate Upton is joining the ranks of Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and Hailey Baldwin after scoring the top spot on the coveted Maxim Hot 100.
We got a sneak peak of Kate bustin' out on the July/August cover as America's No. 1 beauty. We're told the cover was shot in Israel's Negev Desert -- where temps can hit 118 degrees -- and Upton gave off some serious Marilyn Monroe vibes.
Kate beat out Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, as well as Melania and Ivanka Trump. We smell a fake news tweet coming from 45.
The Hot 100 issue drops June 19, and a huge party for it goes down July 21 at the Hollywood Palladium. Lagardère Sports & Entertainment and Rooftop2 Productions are producing it, and yes ... Kate and many other of the 100 hotties'll be there.
You probably won't, so check out what you're missing ...