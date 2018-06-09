Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal's Son Redmond Charged with Attempted Murder

Redmond O'Neal Farrah Fawcett & Ryan O'Neal's Son Charged with Attempted Murder

Redmond O'Neal -- son of Ryan O'Neal and the late Farrah Fawcett -- has been charged with attempted murder and assault after a series of violent and random attacks in L.A.

Fawcett's 33-year-old son reportedly left 5 men seriously injured last month in what cops are calling unprovoked violence, including stabbing a man in the side near the Venice boardwalk on May 4 and stabbing another man later that night -- severely wounding his face and neck.

O'Neal was arrested a few days later on May 8 as a suspect of an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven, and was linked to the earlier attacks due to his red hair and distinctive tattoos.

He was charged Friday with attempted murder, 2 counts of assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a knife, battery and criminal threats. He's been held without bail since his arrest.

Redmond has a history of drug and legal problems, including being busted along with his father in 2008 for felony drug possession after a search of Ryan's Malibu home. Fawcett died in 2009.