Dennis Graham My Advice to #MeToo ... Stop Going into Rooms with Men

Dennis Graham Has Controversial Advice for the #MeToo Movement

EXCLUSIVE

Dennis Graham thinks the #MeToo movement wouldn't be necessary if women avoided putting themselves in potentially dangerous situations. Watch, that really is what he's suggesting.

Drake's dad was leaving Delilah Wednesday night in WeHo, and we asked him about his friend, Jamie Foxx. As TMZ first reported, a woman told Vegas police, Foxx slapped her with his penis 16 years ago -- something Foxx strongly denies.

Dennis, who's slurring as if he's had a few drinks, admits he doesn't know what happened in Jamie's case -- but then says there's a bigger issue for women in general. As he put it, "Take your ass home. Don't go into a man's room."

He's clearly missing a major point: victims don't KNOW someone is going to attack them. That's how they become victims.