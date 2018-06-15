Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Blissed Out on Picnic Date in L.A.

"Aquaman" star Jason Momoa might be a fish out of water, but the guy's still chilled -- and hot AF -- doing a romantic picnic date with his wife, Lisa Bonet.
Momoa got to kick it with the missus Thursday in L.A. ... a nice break from all the work he's been doing lately in and around the water. Most recently he was in Hawaii doing reshoots for his superhero blockbuster, and showing off his "Aquaman" skills.
The couple got married last year after 12 years together. They have 2 kids together -- 10-year-old Lola and 9-year-old Nakoa-Wolf -- but the picnic was all about some QT. Adults only.
As they say, distance makes the heart grow fonder ... and they're looking really fond of each other.