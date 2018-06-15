Jennie Garth Divorce Should be Simple We Got a Prenup!!!

Jennie Garth Wants Divorce to Be Smooth Sailing, Says There's a Prenup

EXCLUSIVE

Jennie Garth doesn't seem like she wants to draw out her divorce, so it's convenient she and her estranged hubby signed a prenup ... according to new legal docs anyway.

The former '90210' star claims she and Dave Abrams agreed to a prenup before they wed in July 2015, so she wants it to be followed during their divorce proceedings.

Garth agrees on their date of separation -- August 29, 2017 -- and says she wants to change her name back. The ex-couple doesn't have any kids together.

We broke the story -- Abrams filed for divorce in April, which would put the kibosh on Garth's third marriage -- but he never mentioned the prenup.