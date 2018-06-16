Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Have 10 Million Reasons to Celebrate

Robin Thicke is grinning from ear-to-ear again, and it's not just because of April Love Geary ... he just achieved a rare feat in the music world.
Honestly, it looked like Robin Thicke circa 2013 Friday night outside Catch L.A. -- paparazzi blinded Robin and April as they walked out of dinner, and the singer's got a lot to celebrate.
"Blurred Lines" was recently certified Diamond -- which means it's pushed 10 million units sold or streamed. Only 21 other songs, IN HISTORY, have reached that mark! Some of the other artists who've achieved it include Eminem, Katy Perry, Elton John, Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Lady Gaga.
Of course, it might be a little bitter sweet ... since the lawsuit from Marvin Gaye's family cost him and Pharrell millions.
Still, it's clear from this clip, Robin was feeling good Friday night. April's see-through outfit probably didn't hurt.