Tupac's Birthday Keep Ya Head Up ... Would've Turned 47 Today

Celebrate Tupac Shakur's 47th Birthday with Classic Pics

It's Tupac Shakur's born day, and rather than dwell on the sad fact we lost him nearly 22 years ago ... we're gonna celebrate the good times he had.

Makaveli would be 47 now -- imagine that -- and would most likely be raising a glass with a lot of the people in this photo gallery. Check out Pac chilling with his closest friends ... including Treach, Bone, Thugs & Harmony and, for some reason, Carl Lewis.

Tons of California love on display here. Happy birthday, Tupac!