Common Jay & Bey's New Album? Love & Creativity is Beautiful!!!

Common Says Beyonce and Jay-Z's Album Celebrates Love and Creativity

EXCLUSIVE

Beyonce and Jay-Z working together is a win, win, win -- for their marriage, for their fans and for music, in general ... according to Common.

We got him leaving Craig's Saturday night and he gave the new "Everything is Love" album a 5-star Yelp review. Common gushed, "That album is dope!! I love that s**t!!"

Jay and Bey announced the surprise release Friday night during their London concert, and fans immediately started streaming and downloading. Count Common in that group, as he told us the couple's managed to bring 2 great things together.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 16, 2018 at 2:29pm PDT

BTW, the new album includes some shots at Kanye West -- on tracks like "Boss" and "Friends."

But based on his high praise ... it's pretty clear Common, who works closely with 'Ye, ain't getting in the middle of any beef.