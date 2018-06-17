TMZ

Jimmy Kimmel Trashes Ted Cruz After Losing Charity Game

6/17/2018 9:16 AM PDT

Jimmy Kimmel Trash Talks Ted Cruz in Charity Basketball Game

Jimmy Kimmel might have lost a challenge to Ted Cruz but that didn't stop the TV host from throwing one last jab the senator.

ICYMI ... Jimmy a couple weeks back poked fun at Ted for essentially jinxing the Houston Rockets during the NBA playoffs. Jimmy also compared him to a blobfish (we had to look it up, too) ... sparking Ted to challenge Jimmy to a charity hoops game with the loser donating $5k to a non-political charity of the winner's choosing.

The game finally went down Saturday night at Texas Southern University in Houston ... where Ted came out on top, 11-9. Check it out ... Jimmy seems to acknowledge Ted practiced a lot this week but it came at a serious expense. Unclear if Ted responded because the video cuts off. The episodes airs Monday.

