Tommy Lee's Son Rips Him On Father's Day

Tommy Lee's post honoring his dad on Father's Day got shredded to pieces ... by his own son.

In a clear sign there's plenty of bad blood still left between them, Brandon ﻿eviscerated his father with a blistering comment on Tommy's Instagram post honoring his father. Tommy starts by offering sobering thoughts about fatherhood but things went south from there ... with shots at his sons and a parting shot at his ex, Pamela Anderson.

Didn't take long for Brandon to clap back, saying, "Remember what happened last time you said this s***? ... You gotta show up to be a Dad big guy. If you think we're so bad (which I can assure you we are not) then you should have raised a man like me. I'm twice the man you'll ever be."

Brandon went on to say, "Once again painting our family in a negative light. Really? Just move on... WE ALL HAVE. You've done enough already." Things really escalated because moments after that comment, Brandon posted video on his IG of his father unconscious from the night he sucker-punched him.

As we reported ... Brandon knocked Tommy out cold after a heated argument back in March turned physical. There was a time when it seemed Brandon and Tommy would patch things up. Brandon eluded as much and Tommy said he didn't want his son prosecuted.

So much for that.