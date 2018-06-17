Tommy Lee's Son Rips Him On Father's Day

Tommy Lee's post honoring his dad on Father's Day got shredded to pieces ... by his own son.
In a clear sign there's plenty of bad blood still left between them, Brandon eviscerated his father with a blistering comment on Tommy's Instagram post honoring his father. Tommy starts by offering sobering thoughts about fatherhood but things went south from there ... with shots at his sons and a parting shot at his ex, Pamela Anderson.
Happy Father’s Day fellas! I’m not gonna sit here and post some fluffed up bullshit for the public to read.... I’m gonna be honest- Being a father ain’t easy! I’m so tired of the fake shit I keep seeing all over IG... let’s get real: It’s a rollercoaster ok? My father taught me to respect everyone and everything and to take care of those that I loved. He taught me to appreciate my possessions, and to be grateful for the things I was given. I’ve fucked up at times but I’ve always bounced back. When I had a child, my first child, I wanted to instill those same virtues into him. Sometimes I feel like I failed as a father, because my kids don’t know the value of things. If they break something, they don’t care because they know they’ll just get a new one, if they hurt someone, they don’t care because so many people tell them it’s OK. I never wanted this for my kids. I know I’m not fully to blame, because their mom has a lot to do with it, enabling bad behavior and buying them things when they weren’t good, but I guess I hoped at the end of the day they would end up kind. I love them dearly, don’t get me wrong, but man, sometimes it’s really tough to watch your kids grow up without those morals. Nothing can really prepare you for fatherhood .... I love my boys but they can be assholes too...and that’s the truth (Cue Honest Guy music)
Didn't take long for Brandon to clap back, saying, "Remember what happened last time you said this s***? ... You gotta show up to be a Dad big guy. If you think we're so bad (which I can assure you we are not) then you should have raised a man like me. I'm twice the man you'll ever be."
Brandon went on to say, "Once again painting our family in a negative light. Really? Just move on... WE ALL HAVE. You've done enough already." Things really escalated because moments after that comment, Brandon posted video on his IG of his father unconscious from the night he sucker-punched him.
As we reported ... Brandon knocked Tommy out cold after a heated argument back in March turned physical. There was a time when it seemed Brandon and Tommy would patch things up. Brandon eluded as much and Tommy said he didn't want his son prosecuted.
So much for that.