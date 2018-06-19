TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Evander Holyfield Wears Shirt Quoting Himself

6/19/2018 6:54 AM PDT

Evander Holyfield Wears a Shirt Quoting Himself

EXCLUSIVE

Evander Holyfield believes in the wisdom of Evander Holyfield ... which is why he wears T-shirts with quotes from Evander Holyfield

We spotted the champ out at Reagan National Airport -- and, while our photog wanted to talk about the World Cup, we couldn't help but notice the Real Deal's fashion statement. 

"When I was eight years old my coach told me I could be like Muhammad Ali. DREAMS DO COME TRUE -- Evander Holyfield."

The shirt also features a pic of a young Evander. 

Don't make fun of him -- when you become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, you can wear shirts with your face on 'em too!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web