Evander Holyfield Wears a Shirt Quoting Himself

Evander Holyfield believes in the wisdom of Evander Holyfield ... which is why he wears T-shirts with quotes from Evander Holyfield.

We spotted the champ out at Reagan National Airport -- and, while our photog wanted to talk about the World Cup, we couldn't help but notice the Real Deal's fashion statement.

"When I was eight years old my coach told me I could be like Muhammad Ali. DREAMS DO COME TRUE -- Evander Holyfield."

The shirt also features a pic of a young Evander.

Don't make fun of him -- when you become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, you can wear shirts with your face on 'em too!