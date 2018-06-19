Kim Kardashian West Pop Into My L.A. Shop ... And Meet Me Later!

Kim Kardashian West Beauty L.A. Pop-Up Hosting Raffle To Meet Her

EXCLUSIVE

Kim Kardashian West ﻿is giving fans who visit her first-ever pop-up store more than just a chance to buy her KKW products ... she's giving them a chance to hang out with her too.

Kim's pop-up will open Wednesday at the Westfield Century City mall in L.A. and will carry products from both her KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance lines. We're told there's an added bonus for those who visit in the first week ... a chance to attend a private event with Kim and her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic﻿.

The shop is hosting a raffle from which 50 names will be picked ... and winners will get to bring a guest to the event at the end of the month to celebrate with Kim and Mario. The best part? Fans can still enter without having to buy a single thing.

People pay hundreds of dollars just to get into Mario's Master Class on makeup tutorials, so the raffle is a sweet deal.