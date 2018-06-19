Michelle Obama Rolls Deep for Lunch in Venice

Michelle Obama Lunch in Venice Suits Me Well!!!

Michelle Obama might be from the Midwest and live on the East Coast, but no one needs to school her on nailing the business cas' look in L.A.

The former First Lady joined some of her colleagues for lunch at the ritzy Gjelina restaurant in Venice ... easily pulling off the beachy business meeting look thanks to those shades, sandals and soft colors. It was also easy to figure out a big shot was in town ... with her Secret Service motorcade tipping off the locals.

Safe to say that among the topics likely discussed at lunch was the heartbreaking situation that's fueled recent rhetoric when it comes to immigration. As we reported ... Michelle joined Laura Bush and condemned the inhumane practice of keeping children in cages after being separated from their families crossing the border.