Bryan Cranston Jokes About, Then Decries Restaurant Booting Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Bryan Cranston's got a theory on why members of President Trump's administration keep getting driven out of restaurants ... but he's only kidding.

We got the "Breaking Bad" legend at LAX Saturday and told him about Sarah Huckabee Sanders getting kicked out of a restaurant on moral grounds, and after a quick dad joke ... he told us how he really feels.

Cranston says he hopes we can start coming together in this country to find middle ground, because as it stands now ... there's too much hate to get anything constructive done.

He tells us he doesn't believe anyone should be refused service or forced out of a food joint based on their political standing either ... then makes one more joke for the road.