Saints Star Alvin Kamara Covers Both Legs In Big-Ass Tattoos

NFL defenders will at least have something nice to look at as Alvin Kamara runs by them next season ... 'cause the Saints star just finished up his second leg sleeve -- and it's sick.

AK had his whole right leg tatted a while ago, decked out with faces, a saber-tooth cat and tribal elements.

But the running back went under the needle again this week to get his left leg done ... and it's even more dope, with a warrior inside of a saber-tooth cat's mouth on his knee cap.

It doesn't seem to be an accident the new ink's face has a big-ass bull ring in its nose either ... 'cause Kamara's known around the NFL for the piercing.

Only question now is -- will all that ink on his legs slow him down in Year 2?!

Sean Payton sure hopes not.