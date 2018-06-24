BET Awards 2018 Big Winners, Tributes & More ... Go Behind the Scenes

BET Awards 2018: Jamie Foxx Hosts, Meek Mill Performs, Touching Tributes and More

The 18th BET Awards got off to a winning start Sunday night with host Jamie Foxx hyped up on "Black Panther" pride ... and the high energy keeps flowing as the show goes on.

DJ Khaled was the night's first winner for his "Wild Thoughts" collab with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, along with being the top nominee. He brought his cute son, Asahd, on stage to accept his award.

Other highlights from the BET Awards so far include performances by Best Group winner Migos, a sexy Nicki Minaj number, big wins for SZA, Tiffany Haddish and Cardi B ... and a touching tribute and lifetime achievement award presented to legendary R&B singer, Anita Baker.

John Legend also took a moment to honor some real-life heroes in 2018 with Humanitarian Awards, like James Shaw Jr. and hero 'Spiderman' Mamoudou Gassama.

But perhaps the biggest star of the show was Meek Mill, who took the stage and pulled off a powerful performance of his new track "Stay Woke" ... while wearing a hoodie honoring XXXTentacion, who shot and killed last week.