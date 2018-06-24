Janet Jackson Pays Homage to Dying Father

Janet Jackson Pays Homage to Dying Father Joe Jackson

Exclusive Details

Janet Jackson gave an emotional speech thanking her dad, who we're told is in the end stages of terminal cancer.

Janet appeared Friday night at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards and received the Impact Award. During her speech, she thanked mom Katherine for "the most extravagant love imaginable," and then thanked Joe, whom she says "drove me to be the best that I can."

TMZ broke the story ... Joe was hospitalized last week with terminal cancer. His wife Katherine, along with various other relatives including his children and grandchildren, paid visits.

Our sources say the plan was for Joe to come back home where he could be comforted by family.

It's interesting ... Janet talked about Joe as the person who "drove her." Joe was famously hard on his kids when they were young and starting out in show business.