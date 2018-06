2014 World Cup Fan Teddy Goalsevelt 'Memba Him?!

Mike D'Amico gained instant fame after the cameras spotted him in the stands dressed as Teddy Goalsevelt at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, and even got some epic stage time with Will Ferrell. Guess what he looks like now!