Paris Jackson 'See You in My Dreams, Grandpa' Shares Final Moments with Joe Jackson

Paris Jackson's Emotional Tribute to Her Grandpa, Joe Jackson

Paris Jackson was holding Joe Jackson's hand and reminiscing with him about Michael Jackson during her grandfather's final moments.

MJ's daughter posted an emotional tribute to Grandpa Joe, saying "I will cherish every moment with you til the day I die ... being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you'll ever know."

She added, "Sharing stories my dad used to tell me about you, telling a joke and hearing you laugh for the last time. My heart is fulling knowing we left each other in that way."

Paris also said there was a steady stream of Joe's children, grandchildren and great grandchildren coming to pay their respects in his final days.

What's interesting about it -- especially the part about Michael's stories about Joe -- is MJ had cut his father out of his will. Michael's 2002 will left a life estate for Katherine Jackson, but nothing for Joe or any of his siblings.

As we reported, Joe made peace with the administrators of Michael's estate, and they'd provided for him in recent years.

It's clear Joe was also at peace with many of his family members ... especially Paris, who closed her message to him with ... "I'll see you in my dreams very very soon."