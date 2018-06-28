Post Malone Brings Out Quavo, Miguel, YG and Others During Hollywood Bowl Show

Post Malone Hollywood Bowl Show ... Filled With Surprise Guests

Post Malone kicked off the first of two shows at the Hollywood Bowl and brought out a ton of other talent in the process.

Malone played to a sold-out crowd Wednesday night -- 21 Savage opened the show -- and Malone surprised fans through the night by bringing out guest after guest.

Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee performed "Spoil My Night" with Post then took the stage for his own hit, "Powerglide." YG came out for "Same Bitches" and Miguel also made an appearance, singing "Sky Walker."

Post welcomed 21 Savage back at the end of the show to perform their hit, "rockstar" before Quavo came out to perform "Congratulations" with Malone -- the last song of the night.

Post Malone is back at the bowl Thursday for another sold-out -- and what's expected to be a star-studded -- show.