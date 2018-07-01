Tekashi69 Plays Goalie Against Italian Soccer Star Mario Balotelli

Tekashi69 I'm a Legit Goalie ... Blocks Shots Against Mario Balotelli!

Tekashi69 just upped the ante in his would-be bid to play goalie for Mexico ... 'cause the dude's proving his skills against none other than Italian soccer stud Mario Balotelli.

Tekashi posted a video Sunday showing him playing keeper against the Italian super star striker on a practice field in what we imagine is somewhere in Europe. The rapper's on tour over there right now.

As for his actual goalie skills -- which were somewhat questionable last week -- Tekashi actually gets some blocks off ... against MARIO FRIGGIN' BALOTELLI!!

Then again ... the guy's not in cleats or athletic gear, and doesn't seem to be going too hard either. We're also not sure how or why he's hanging with Tekashi.

Whatever though, Mario's got time on his hands ... Italy didn't make the World Cup.