Joey Chestnut Breaks World Record at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut is undeniably the GOAT of hot dog eating contests because he just broke his own freakin' world record!!!

Chestnut scored another victory at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island Wednesday afternoon after shoving 74 wieners down his mouth, a new world record. Chestnut's previous record was 72.

Chestnut recently told us how he prepares for competition and looks like his method paid off because he out did his competition by almost 30 hot dogs. Carmen Cincotti came in second place with 45 dogs.

The win is Chestnut's third straight victory and 11th overall in the last 12 years, but it didn't go without incident. Officials first said he only ate 64 dogs after a plate of 10 dogs hadn't been counted, not that it would've mattered for the win.

Dude is gonna need some antacid.