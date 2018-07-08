Brock Lesnar Storms Stage After Cormier Knocks Out Miocic at UFC 226

Brock Lesnar Storms Stage After Cormier Knocks Out Miocic at UFC 226

The UFC looked like the WWE Saturday night when former UFC champ Brock Lesnar interrupted Daniel Cormier's victory celebration with an epic throw down.

Cormier had just won the title, knocking out Stipe Miocic with a short right hand. As D.C. talked to Joe Rogan, Cormier challenged Lesnar to step into the Octagon, telling him, "Get your ass in here!"

Lesnar was more than happy to oblige, shoving Cormier and screaming, "Touch me now, you go to sleep later."

But Lesnar wasn't done trash talking, calling Miocic "a piece of s***" and telling Cormier, "I'm coming for you motherf*****!"

Dana White made it clear ... Cormier vs. Lesnar is on, saying "We're definitely going to make that fight."

BTW ...Cormier becomes the second fighter in UFC history to hold titles in 2 weight classes at the same time. Conor McGregor was the first.