John Wall Sucks At Baseball

Wizards Star John Wall Still Sucks At Baseball

NBA star John Wall is one of the most incredible, talented athletes on planet Earth -- but, when it comes to baseball, he stinks.

Remember ... the Washington Wizards star threw arguably the worst first pitch in MLB history about seven years ago ... and, unfortunately, he's not much better with a bat in his hands.

Looks like John Wall needs these practice swings pic.twitter.com/q00ej5tZGD — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) July 15, 2018

Wall was at Nationals Park warming up for the MLB celebrity softball game Sunday night ... when he took some BP.

If you're counting at home ... that was three fouls, a complete whiff, and maybe a base hit -- all from a dude throwing lobs from about eight feet away!!

Wall's confidence wasn't shaken ... he was somehow able to hit a single and score a run when the bright lights actually came on -- but, still.

Makes you feel a little better about yourself knowing a dude who can do this on the court sucks this much off of it, right??