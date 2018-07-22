Scottie and Larsa Pippen's Daughter is Drafted to 'DWTS: Juniors'

Scottie & Larsa Pippen Our Little Girl's Ready For 'DWTS: Juniors'

Scottie Pippen might wanna clear a shelf in his trophy room ... his 9-year-old daughter's got her eyes on a 'Dancing with the Stars' championship.

We're told Sophia will join the cast of the new spin-off 'DWTS: Juniors.' Sources say Scottie's wife, Larsa, and her pal, Kim Kardashian, were spotted at the 'DWTS' studios this week watching Sophia rehearse.

Sophia joins an eclectic cast that reportedly also includes Honey Boo Boo. The mini celebs will be mentored by pros when the show airs this fall.

Pops Pippen has 6 NBA Championship rings, but a 'DWTS' mirrored ball would tower those.

Just sayin' ...