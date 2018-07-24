Cardinals TE Ricky Seals-Jones Hotel Arrest Video, 'I Had To Piss, Officer!'

NFL's Ricky Seals-Jones Hotel Arrest Video ... 'I Had To Piss, Officer!'

Cardinals TE Ricky Seals-Jones told police multiple times the reason he was involved in a scuffle at a hotel in Scottsdale earlier this month was because he had to take a leak.

Seriously.

TMZ Sports got the police body cam footage showing the moment cops came across a subdued RSJ ... when he revealed that he got into a shoving match with W Scottsdale employees over his use of a private bathroom.

"Literally, I had to piss," Seals-Jones says.

Ricky tells cops he was denied entry at the front of the hotel ... and when he went to the side door in a second attempt to gain entry to the bathroom -- employees tackled him.

W workers tell a little different tale ... saying the bathroom was only for hotel guests at that hour -- and when Seals-Jones "didn't want to take no for an answer," he charged in like an "offensive lineman."

Cops reviewed the video surveillance and believed the hotel ... Seals-Jones was arrested on three misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal trespass.

The 23-year-old -- who's expected to compete for the Cards' starting TE job this season -- is due in court next month to face the charges.