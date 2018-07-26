50 Cent Stays Silent on Floyd Mayweather Beef But Chats Kendrick Lamar

50 Cent Silent on Floyd ... But All About Kendrick

50 Cent was mum on his feud with Floyd Mayweather but proved once again why he's a successful business man ... jumping at an opportunity to promote Kendrick Lamar on his show, "Power."

50 was at LAX Thursday, where our photog peppered him with questions about his back and forth with Floyd -- the two have been trading jabs on social media all week -- but 50 didn't say a peep.

Our photog then turned the focus to Kendrick Lamar's upcoming guest spot on "Power" and 50 was all ears -- giving mad props -- even talking awards.

There's nothing like some easy advertisement.