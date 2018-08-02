WWE's Kane Wins Mayoral Election ... In Knox County, TN

WWE's Kane Wins Mayoral Race In Tennessee

Kane aka Glenn Jacobs has been voted mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

The WWE legend took home the county mayoral election today ... and will soon run a 450,000-plus population county.

Jacobs -- who announced he was running for the office last year -- narrowly won the primary election back in May (he only won by 23 votes) ... earning a spot in the general election.

That vote was close ... but this time around, Kane absolutely crushed the competition -- winning by more than 15 THOUSAND votes.

WWE World Champion, check. Mayor, check.