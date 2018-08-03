NFL's Derwin James Speaks On Gun Robbery 'I Wouldn't Wish It On Anybody'

NFL's Derwin James On Gun Robbery, 'I Wouldn't Wish It On Anybody'

Breaking News

L.A. Chargers rookie safety Derwin James is finally talking about the night he was robbed at gunpoint in Hollywood -- saying, "I wouldn't wish that upon anybody."

TMZ Sports broke the story ... the 22-year-old (a 1st round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft) was leaving an Italian restaurant on June 23 when he was approached by two men who demanded his jewelry.

The assailants snatched a chain from Derwin's neck and stole his Rolex -- and then slashed the tires on his Rolls-Royce before fleeing the scene.

On Thursday, James told the media ... "I wouldn't wish that upon anybody. It happened. It was just one of those things that you never expect to happen to you, but it happened and I'm just happy to be out here playing football."

James was not harmed during the incident. Cops are still searching for the suspects. As far as we know, no arrests have been made.