Tiger Woods Chipping Contest With Two PGA Stars ... Guess Who Won?!

Tiger Woods In Chipping Contest With Two PGA Stars, Guess Who Won?!

EXCLUSIVE

Tiger Woods just can't get a win these days ... 'cause the golf legend faced off with two other PGA Tour stars in a chipping contest earlier this month AND TOOK ANOTHER L!!

TMZ Sports has the video ... Tiger, Matt Kuchar and Bryson DeChambeau headed out to the green as part of a private dinner for fans after the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational -- and went head-to-head in golf's version of HORSE.

Tiger fell just short -- just like he did at The Open and the PGA Championship -- as Kuchar was the surprising winner.

We're told Tiger was gracious in defeat ... with one witness saying, "He was really humble about it."

As for Bryson ... we're pretty sure that was the only loss he took that night -- 'CAUSE HAVE YOU SEEN HIS GIRLFRIEND?!