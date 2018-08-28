Louis C.K. Apologize Onstage or Comeback is #MeTooSoon ... Says Comedian Melinda Hill

Comedian Melinda Hill Explains Why Louis C.K.'s Return is Still #MeTooSoon

EXCLUSIVE

Louis C.K. has every right to return to standup comedy, with one major caveat ... something that was missing from his surprise set in NYC ... according to a fellow comedian

... who says he's still in the #MeTooSoon zone.

Melinda Hill's response to Louis' Monday night appearance included #MeTooSoon ... and the hashtag has caught fire during the debate about the disgraced comedian. Still, Melinda tells us she's actually not against C.K. getting back onstage.

She even understands his desire to perform again, but believes he needs to do more penance before peers and fans fully accept him back into the fold.

Louis CK is spearheading the #MeTooSoon movement — melinda hill (@melindahill) August 28, 2018

Melinda says Louis' statement -- admitting the sexual misconduct allegations were true -- was missing a simple, "I'm sorry." He reportedly did not say those words Monday night at the Comedy Cellar, either -- and she says she wants to hear that first.

C.K. showing up unannounced at the club also doesn't sit well with Melinda. Check out her metaphor about sneaky behavior. It's relevant because at least one audience member complained about feeling "ambushed" ... according to the club.