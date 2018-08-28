'Power Rangers' Cast 'Memba Them?

Today marks the 25th anniversary since the premiere of "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" ... and to celebrate the longtime franchise, we've taken a trip down memory lane to see what some of the most memorable superheros and supervillains look like now!

From the original cast of "Power Rangers" to Tommy Oliver, the fan favorite who managed to cross over several ranger colors, and even to the faces behind masked enemies such as Ivan Ooze, these morphers are sure to bring you back to the very beginning!

Go! Go!