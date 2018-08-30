Aretha Franklin's Memorial Concert Features a Long Lineup of Stars (LIVE STREAM)

Aretha Franklin Memorial Concert Gets Underway ... 22 Acts, Let's Go!!!

Aretha Franklin's memorial in Detroit is about to kick off -- which will be, in part, a marathon of live music to honor the Queen of Soul -- and TMZ's streaming it live at 6 PM ET.

The memorial concert, dubbed "A People's Tribute to the Queen," already looks like a packed house. People are showing up in droves to the Chene Park Amphitheatre.

We broke the story ... 23 acts were originally slated to perform Thursday, including big names like the Four Tops, Gladys Knight, Johnny Gill, Ron Isley and lots of others. Gladys' rep later clarified she wouldn't be performing, but would be in attendance.

We know the Four Tops will perform "Bernadette," "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)" and "Reach Out, I'll Be There."

It's kind of a big deal these stars committed to the show -- 'cause they're all footing their own travel and lodging expenses, according to a document obtained by TMZ. Clearly, these folks hold Aretha near and dear to their hearts to trek out to Michigan to do this.

The performances can be acoustic, track or with the Aretha Franklin combined band. And remember ... all of this precedes Aretha's funeral service Friday, which will feature headliners like Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande.

A 2-day, open casket public viewing was held this past Tuesday and Wednesday ... which had lines around the block of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Aretha died earlier this month from pancreatic cancer. She was 76.